Man dead after being hit by car near Craig and Losee roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department says it got a call shortly before 9 p.m. of a crash involving a pedestrian near Craig and Losee roads.

Police say the man hit by a vehicle was not in a marked crosswalk and died at the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Westbound Craig Road closed at Losee Road.

NLVPD says that the driver and witnesses remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

