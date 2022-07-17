Man crowned as first WSOP Champion to be crowned on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man became the first World Series of Poker Champion to be crowned on the Las Vegas Strip.

Having defeated 8,662 players around the world Norway’s Espen Jorstad took home $10,000,000 in earnings and was presented with the Main Event bracelet by the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, Jason Gregorec.

Jorstad revealed a full house on Saturday after his opponent, Adrian Attenborough, called.

The newly designed Main Event bracelet was created from 500 grams of 10 karat white and yellow gold, featuring 55 and a half karats or 2,767 various stones including rubies, and black and white diamonds according to a press release.

PokerGO

The 53rd annual WSOP continues at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas through Wednesday, July 20.