Man convicted in fatal Las Vegas shooting dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man convicted for his role in a fatal Las Vegas shooting has died in prison.

According to the Nevada Department Of Corrections, 38-year-old Hollie Bennett was serving a three-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon.

That was related to a shooting that happened on Jan. 2, 2022. At the time, police said two men appeared to be standing near the street outside of an apartment complex in the Arts District. That's when "they were ambushed and shot at." 32-year-old Tracy Dixon was killed while another victim was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim has since recovered.

According to police records, Bennett was arrested on July 20, 2022. Court records state that Bennett pleaded guilty in Las Vegas District Court on Sept. 22, 2022. The Nevada Department Of Corrections states he was transferred from Clark County to the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Dec. 2, 2022.

NDOC states Bennett was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Monday. The circumstances surrounding his death haven't been released, as of Tuesday morning. NDOC officials add an autopsy has been requested, which is standard for any offender who dies while in custody.