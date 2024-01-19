Man charged with rapper Tupac Shakur's killing switches lawyers after questionable phone call, ABC reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of arranging rapper Tupac Shakur's killing has switched lawyers, according to ABC News.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis filed paperwork Thursday swapping Special Public Defenders for a private practice criminal defense attorney. His new attorney, Carl E.G. Arnold, is from Las Vegas.

Davis, his previous and new lawyer, all signed the form.

"We signed off on the substitution of counsel today. All future questions regarding this case should be directed to Mr. Arnold," Charles Cano, chief deputy special public defender for Clark County, told ABC News.

Davis still has not made the high bail set by Judge Carli Kierny. KTNV's Bryan Horwath reported in early January that Davis' lawyers say he is not a threat to the community or a flight risk, but prosecutors disagree.

Marc DiGiacomo, the chief deputy district attorney for Clark County, says Davis continues to live a gang lifestyle.

"He was born in it, he grew up in it, and I dispute he ever left it," DiGiacomo said.

The switch also comes as prosecutors say a phone call Davis had with his sonincluded gang slang such as "green light."

Prosecutors say a "green light" in Davis' world means an authorization to kill, leading to concerns for witnesses. But his lawyers explained that the conversation was talking about threats to his family.