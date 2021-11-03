Watch
Man barricaded in home with gun near Nellis Boulevard, Philadelphia Avenue

Posted at 8:13 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 23:15:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have responded to a home near Nellis Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

Authorities say a man in a house has a firearm and was threatening neighbors.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

