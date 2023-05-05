Man arrested in Las Vegas sent back to northern Nevada to face murder charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man arrested in Las Vegas and accused of murdering his girlfriend has been sent back to northern Nevada to face charges.

Jail records show that Jesce Richt has been transported from the Clark County Detention Center and was booked into the Washoe County Jail on Thursday.

Richt is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jessica Griffin, on April 18 in Verdi. The couple had been together for 20 years.

Last week, he was stopped on the I-15 near Primm after an officer identified the vehicle as being wanted in connection with the murder investigation and he was arrested.

Jail records don't indicate when Richt's next court hearing is.

He could also face charges in Henderson.

Court records show that a Henderson judge signed a warrant to arrest him. Those records also show he has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation and coercion. That's after a woman claimed he attacked her in July 2022.

According to court records, Richt was originally set to be in court on May 3 for an arraignment hearing but that has been vacated due to the charges he is facing in Washoe County.