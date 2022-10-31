Man arrested in connection to murder where 6-year-old alerted neighbors, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with the murder of a woman in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.

Police say 43-year-old Ishmil Swafford was arrested on Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 6-year-old alerts neighbor to mother's murder in southwest Las Vegas valley

On Thursday, at approximately 1:21 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call from a citizen advising a woman had been shot inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street. The citizen had been the neighbor of the woman, who called 911 when the woman's 6-year-old child fled the scene and told the neighbor that "mommy" got shot.

Arriving officers located the unresponsive woman inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim had been shot by Swafford and fled from the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.