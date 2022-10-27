Police: 6-year-old alerts neighbor to mother's murder in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A six-year-old child alerted neighbors after his mother was shot early Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, in the southwest valley near Russell Road and Buffalo Drive. When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Now, police are looking for the woman's killer.

"It appears we had a six-year-old child who went to a neighbor's house and advised that 'mommy' had been shot," said Lt. Dave Valenta with LVMPD. "That neighbor then called police."

Investigators say the child did what he could to get help. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe her killer knew her and possibly left the scene on a road-style motorcycle.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.