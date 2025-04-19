Man arrested for throwing dog in dumpster released on bail, advocates demand stronger animal cruelty laws

A Las Vegas man has been arrested after being caught on camera throwing a small Chihuahua into a dumpster, an act that has sparked outrage across the Las Vegas Valley.

Police arrested 30-year-old Alexis Flores, charging him with three felony counts after the disturbing video circulated widely on social media.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to Vegas Pet Rescue about suspect being released on bail

Man arrested for throwing dog in dumpster released on bail, advocates demand stronger cruelty laws

The footage shows a shirtless man walking up to a residential dumpster with a dog in hand before tossing the animal inside like garbage.

VIDEO: Camera captures man throwing dog in dumpster. Video may be disturbing for some viewers

Video shows dog being thrown into a dumpster

"Just disgusted by it, you know," said Brandon Abbe, who lives three houses down from where the incident occurred.

"It's just—it's quite shocking that people behave that way," Abbe said.

Despite the serious charges, court records show Flores posted a $9,000 bail and was released from custody the next morning after paying just $50 to a bondsman.

"It's almost like a slap on the hand, right? I mean, it seems like there'd be something on the law books that'd be a little stronger of a penalty," Abbe said.

Flores was scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday afternoon, but that hearing was rescheduled. His next court date is set for June 2 in Clark County Eighth District Court.

I found that Flores has a criminal history in Clark County dating back to 2013, beginning with a felony drug case. In 2016, he was arrested for drug paraphernalia, followed by a domestic battery charge in 2018 for which he received probation. Another domestic battery charge came in 2019.

The dog, now named Atreyu, is recovering in the care of Vegas Pet Rescue after spending nearly 24 hours trapped in the dumpster.

"I don't care what this dog would have done... the answer to throwing a dog in a dumpster is not it," said Lindsey Pinapfel with Vegas Pet Rescue. "He's OK. He actually does have a parasite, which may have come from spending 24 hours in a dumpster."

Pinapfel believes Nevada needs stronger animal cruelty legislation.

"It's a little disheartening to see that three felony counts allow you to just be able to walk free," Pinapfel said.

Animal advocates are pushing for tougher penalties under "Reba's Law."

"Reba's law going forward would basically hold individuals accountable. The current law doesn't allow for harsher penalties unless the animal is actually killed," Pinapfel said. "Look at this. One day it was posted, and the next day this individual was arrested."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

