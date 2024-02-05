Man arrested for three separate stabbings in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man arrested for the stabbing death of his wife Saturday morning has been identified as Cornelius Williams.

Williams is now also accused of a second and third stabbing leaving a man dead in the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, also on Saturday morning.

Police say family of the victim called 911 when the man left for the store and came back to the residence suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by responding medical personnel.

When police arrived, Williams was gone. However, they say their investigation lead them to making the arrest and also connecting him to another stabbing on January 21, 2024.

Williams was arrested and taken into custody later on Saturday. He now faces the following felony charges:



Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Attempt Murder with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

According to LVMPD, the identity of the newest victim and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.