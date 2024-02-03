Las Vegas police: Man arrested, accused of stabbing wife to death in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after being accused of stabbing his wife to death on Saturday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 1:36 a.m. in the 4900 block of Chantilly Avenue.

Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance and when officers arrived, a woman with stab wounds was found unresponsive on the floor. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim had been arguing with her husband, identified as 53-year-old Moises Sanchez, before he attacked her.

Sanchez has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. Jail records show that he is scheduled to be in court for his initial appearance on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.