Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested for threatening to shoot protesters in Golden Valley, Arizona

Mohave County Sheriff's Office
KNXV
FILE - Mohave County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A man was arrested on Friday by Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies in Arizona for making threats to shoot protesters at a planned rally.

The suspect, 55-year-old Richard Charles Bertman, was posting on social media, showing images of guns and ammunition and making threats.

A look into his records revealed that Bertram is currently on probation for weapons charges.

Deputies responded and booked the suspect into the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

Your unused furniture and appliances can make a difference. Here's how