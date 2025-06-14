Man arrested for threatening to shoot protesters in Golden Valley, Arizona

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A man was arrested on Friday by Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies in Arizona for making threats to shoot protesters at a planned rally.

The suspect, 55-year-old Richard Charles Bertman, was posting on social media, showing images of guns and ammunition and making threats.

A look into his records revealed that Bertram is currently on probation for weapons charges.

Deputies responded and booked the suspect into the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.

