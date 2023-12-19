Man arrested for deadly Downtown Las Vegas stabbing Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have identified the man who they say stabbed and killed another man in the Downtown Las Vegas area just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Both men have been described as "unhoused" by authorities.

37-year-old Keith Holland is the official suspect in the case now. LVMPD's homicide section says the victim was involved in a physical altercation with Holland before he stabbed the man.

Holland has now been arrested for open murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the victim as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.