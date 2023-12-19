Las Vegas police investigating 'knife altercation' near downtown. 1 dead, another detained

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead, and another is detained following an altercation involving a knife near the downtown area Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the altercation happened in the 1400 block of N. Main Street around 2:42 p.m. This is near Main Street and W. Owens Avenue.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking citizens to avoid the area. Police will hold a press briefing at 6:30 p.m., and we'll be there to get new information.

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.