Man arrested after running from police into apartment, refused to come down near Eastern, Searles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after a series of events near Searles Avenue and Eastern Avenue on Saturday night.

According to Las Vegas police, an officer tried to stop the man around 5:37 p.m. However, the man refused to stop and took off running.

Police said the man then entered an apartment and a resident told officers the man didn't live there.

The man refused to come out, was able to "break the ceiling", got on the roof, and refused to come down.

SWAT responded and the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

No further details have been released, as of 9 p.m.