Man armed with 'edged, bladed weapon' fatally shot by police near Sahara, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot and killed by police early Tuesday morning in the area of Eastern and Sahara avenues.

According to officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man was armed with "an edged, bladed weapon" when officers arrived on scene at approximately 12:41 a.m.

"Less-lethal options were used in an attempt to disarm the male, but he charged at the officers causing them to discharge their firearms," police stated.

After the shooting, medical personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Police were initially called to the area on a report of a suicidal subject, officials stated.

The incident is the second officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department so far this year and the second fatal police shooting this year.

It is Metro's policy to release the names of the officers involved in a shooting within 48 hours of the incident and to provide additional information on the investigation within 72 hours.

Officials urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.