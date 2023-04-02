Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they found two people dead in north Las Vegas Saturday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say a man and a woman in their 40's were found dead with gunshot wounds after a dispute at a home on east Hammer Lane and Donna Street. Channel 13’s Angelina Dixson spoke to neighbors.

"It's nothing new. It's something we've been seeing a lot in these neighborhoods. Some gunshots late at night. There's kids always running around. So, we're always worried about their safety,” said Gloria Vera, who lives in the neighborhood.

Vera lives down the street from where police say the couple were found dead from gunshot wounds. They say the incident happened just before 4pm Saturday afternoon, and its being investigated as a murder-suicide.

“Right now, we believe that the male and female were both married. and they both were separated in their relationship,” said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.

During a news conference Lt. Johansson told us the man lived at the property where the couple was found, but he says the woman did not live at the home.

“We didn't hear anything or see anything because we were celebrating my mom's birthday. but when we came back, this is her black car right here…we were worried something may have happened to her car,” said Vera.

She says she spends her time watching out for her property trying to keep her family safe.

And she tells me what seems to be a decent-looking neighborhood by day is dark by night.

“In 2006 to now, it just doesn't surprise us anymore. it's something we hear every day,” said Vera.

She says gunshots can regularly be heard in the area, causing she and her family to think about moving.