LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies on a large property in the northern Las Vegas valley.

An LVMPD Watch Commander told Channel 13 that officers received a report about the two bodies around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane, near Ann Road and North 5th Street.

The Watch Commander added that the bodies located at the scene "looked suspicious."

LVMPD's Homicide Detail is currently en route to the scene.