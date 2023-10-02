Man accused of armed robbery in Las Vegas, Mesquite, St. George dead after police pursuit

MESQUITE (KTNV) — A man is dead after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, the incident started on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the man was a convicted ex-felon who had committed several violent crimes in Las Vegas, Mesquite, and St. George over the past week including armed robbery, vehicle theft, firing a gun into a vehicle, and stealing purses.

Mesquite police said they were contacted by the St. George Police Department and told a man who had committed an armed robbery was being pursued by officers on Interstate 15 in a black sedan and would be crossing into Nevada.

Investigators said as the man crossed into Nevada, he "swerved his vehicle at officers who were prepared to deploy spike strips", which police did at mile marker 121.

Police said the suspect drove off the side of Interstate 15 and into a casino parking lot where investigators said the man then carjacked a white SUV at gunpoint from an elderly couple. Officers said they quickly found the man and pursued him to a nearby golf course where the SUV became stuck.

Mesquite police said the man got out of the vehicle with the gun and started running away on foot. Officers in a helicopter then spotted the man who was attempting to hide in thick brush. As officers got closer to the man's location, police said they heard a gunshot and then found the man dead from a self-inflicted wound.

As of Monday morning, the Clark County Coroner's Office hasn't released the man's identity.