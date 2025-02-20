'Mammovan' returns for more breast cancer screenings in February and March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last December, we told you about the Nevada Health Centers "Mammovan," a mobile breast cancer screening van providing crucial tests to thousands of Nevadans each year — and now, it's back!

▶ Watch Nevada Health Centers 'Mammovan' providing breast cancer screening in Las Vegas Valley

Nevada Health Centers 'Mammovan' providing breast cancer screening in Las Vegas Valley

To make an appointment with the Centers' mobile van, call 1.877.581.6266, option 1.

Nevada Health Centers said mammography screenings are usually for women age 40 or older, but they do provide screenings for those who are younger if they have referrals from their providers.

Dates, times & locations

Thursday, Feb. 20: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

The STRAT Hotel Casino

2000 Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89104

The STRAT Hotel Casino 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89104 Monday, Feb. 24: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

World of Wings

3531 Volunteer Boulevard

Henderson, NV 89044

World of Wings 3531 Volunteer Boulevard Henderson, NV 89044 Friday, Feb. 28: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center

3900 Cambridge Street

Las Vegas, NV 89104

NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center 3900 Cambridge Street Las Vegas, NV 89104 Friday, March 7: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

8441 Farm Road

Las Vegas, NV 89131

Sprouts Farmers Market 8441 Farm Road Las Vegas, NV 89131 Monday, March 10: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Drive Las Vegas, NV 89106 Tuesday, March 11: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Drive Las Vegas, NV 89106 Wednesday, March 12: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Drive Las Vegas, NV 89106 Thursday, March 13: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center

799 Mount Mariah Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center 799 Mount Mariah Drive Las Vegas, NV 89106 Friday, March 14: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

NVHC North Las Vegas Family Health Center & WIC

2225 Civic Center Street

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

For a more information, visit NevadaHealthCenters.org/Mammography.