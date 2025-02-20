Watch Now
'Mammovan' returns for more breast cancer screenings in February and March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last December, we told you about the Nevada Health Centers "Mammovan," a mobile breast cancer screening van providing crucial tests to thousands of Nevadans each year — and now, it's back!

To make an appointment with the Centers' mobile van, call 1.877.581.6266, option 1.

Nevada Health Centers said mammography screenings are usually for women age 40 or older, but they do provide screenings for those who are younger if they have referrals from their providers.

Dates, times & locations

  • Thursday, Feb. 20: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    The STRAT Hotel Casino
    2000 Las Vegas Boulevard
    Las Vegas, NV 89104
  • Monday, Feb. 24: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    World of Wings
    3531 Volunteer Boulevard
    Henderson, NV 89044
  • Friday, Feb. 28: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center
    3900 Cambridge Street
    Las Vegas, NV 89104
  • Friday, March 7: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    Sprouts Farmers Market
    8441 Farm Road
    Las Vegas, NV 89131
  • Monday, March 10: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
    1799 Mount Mariah Drive
    Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Tuesday, March 11: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
    1799 Mount Mariah Drive
    Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Wednesday, March 12: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
    1799 Mount Mariah Drive
    Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Thursday, March 13: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
    799 Mount Mariah Drive
    Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Friday, March 14: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    NVHC North Las Vegas Family Health Center & WIC
    2225 Civic Center Street
    North Las Vegas, NV 89030

For a more information, visit NevadaHealthCenters.org/Mammography.

