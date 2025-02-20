'Mammovan' returns for more breast cancer screenings in February and March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last December, we told you about the Nevada Health Centers "Mammovan," a mobile breast cancer screening van providing crucial tests to thousands of Nevadans each year — and now, it's back!
▶ Watch Nevada Health Centers 'Mammovan' providing breast cancer screening in Las Vegas Valley
Nevada Health Centers 'Mammovan' providing breast cancer screening in Las Vegas Valley
To make an appointment with the Centers' mobile van, call 1.877.581.6266, option 1.
Nevada Health Centers said mammography screenings are usually for women age 40 or older, but they do provide screenings for those who are younger if they have referrals from their providers.
Dates, times & locations
- Thursday, Feb. 20: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
The STRAT Hotel Casino
2000 Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89104
- Monday, Feb. 24: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
World of Wings
3531 Volunteer Boulevard
Henderson, NV 89044
- Friday, Feb. 28: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center
3900 Cambridge Street
Las Vegas, NV 89104
- Friday, March 7: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market
8441 Farm Road
Las Vegas, NV 89131
- Monday, March 10: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
1799 Mount Mariah Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
- Tuesday, March 11: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
1799 Mount Mariah Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
- Wednesday, March 12: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
1799 Mount Mariah Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
- Thursday, March 13: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
799 Mount Mariah Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
- Friday, March 14: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
NVHC North Las Vegas Family Health Center & WIC
2225 Civic Center Street
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
For a more information, visit NevadaHealthCenters.org/Mammography.