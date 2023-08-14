Makers & Finders opening new location in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A popular valley brunch cafe and coffee bar is expanding.

On Monday, officials with Makers & Finders announced they're planning on opening a location in Henderson. It will be located at 75 South Valle Verde Drive, #260, which is in the Paseo Verde Plaza.

"This new location in Henderson has been a labor of love," said Josh Molina, co-founder and CEO of Makers & Finders. "As a local Las Vegas, it's so fulfilling to see our dream become a reality in every corner of the valley. Each location reinforces the foundation of unrivaled quality, a new wave of specialty coffee culture, killer Latin comfort food and elevated hospitality all centered around community."

Molina said each menu item reflects his Colombian roots as well as family favorites like empanadas and chilaquiles. The Henderson location will also include draft beer selections and new cocktails like the cocomelon margarita and tequila flights.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sept. 1. That includes a small business marketplace with local vendors including interior design company Koki Designs, floral design company Thistle House, and fashion label Privee. There will also be live music from Diego Morales and complimentary cocktail samples. The fun starts at 11:30 a.m.

Makers & Finders already has two locations in the valley. One is in the Arts District and one is in Downtown Summerlin.