Make your way around the Las Vegas valley with Vegas Golden Knights' scavenger hunt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Make your way around the Las Vegas valley with the Vegas Golden Knights' Road to Puck Drop scavenger hunt.

In celebration of the start of the 2024-2025 NHL season, the Knights are inviting fans to find exclusive prizes hidden at various locations around the valley— with a chance to win the grand prize of $25,000 provided by Naqvi Injury Law.

You can find clues for 24 prize locations on VGK and Naqvi Injury Law's social media.

Time for another clue! 👀 This one is in an ~uncommon~ location 😉 #VegasBorn | @naqviinjurylaw pic.twitter.com/ylcfT7jSzG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2024

Prizes will include Knights game-used merchandise, along with unique experiences and prize packs from local partners including AXS, Allegiant, Atomic Golf, Barry’s Downtown Prime, Credit One Bank, Green Valley Grocery, Pinkbox Doughnuts, Raising Cane’s, Stadium Swim, Tiger Lily Floral and WOW Carwash— totaling more than $35,000 worth of prizes.

“The Road to Puck Drop scavenger hunt is a fun, interactive way for us to celebrate the start of the season with our fans,” said Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi. “It’s also a great chance for us to interact with all corners of Southern Nevada that support the Golden Knights.”

The Road To Puck Drop is our way of thanking the fans with a fun way to experience the city and win some money!



The scavenger hunt will run from Oct. 2 through Oct. 7.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, visit this link.