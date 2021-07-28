UPDATE: Fuel truck involved in crash on Interstate 215 near I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting a crash near Interstate 215 eastbound and Interstate 15 southbound in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says that a fuel truck and a vehicle collided on Interstate 215 in the eastbound lanes just west of the Interstate 15 onramp at around 1:07 p.m. today.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

At this time, the reason for the crash is unknown.

215 eastbound is completely closed because of fuel leakage.

All but one lane of 215 westbound has been closed in the case the fuel truck explodes.

They are suggesting drivers find alternate routes or expect delays.

