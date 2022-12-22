Major storms in other parts of US impact some flights at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday is set to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and a powerful winter storm will hit several parts of the country.

As many Americans get ready to hit the road or the skies for the holidays, some are finding out they have to change their plans.

At least 23 flights through Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport were canceled as of Thursday morning. The top two impacted cities were Chicago and Denver.

Southwest, Delta, JetBlue and several other major airlines confirmed they issued travel waivers for storms that are expected to impact holiday travel over the next few days.

Around 54 million people were expected to catch flights between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3, according to the online booking platform Hopper.com. Daily, about 150,000 people fly into the Las Vegas airport — and airport officials expect that number to increase greatly this week.

Airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel encourages flyers to arrive at the airport with plenty of time to spare.

"I recommend this time of year, if you're traveling with children, make sure to have extras of things like diapers, formula, anything you may need," Rajchel told KTNV-TV. "Make sure you have your medication, if that's something you need. And, of, course, have your charger for your phone, your computer, to make sure you're prepared."

Airport officials also recommend frequently checking in with your airline to make sure plans haven't changed.

