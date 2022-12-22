13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022

Today's forecast is starting off cool with temperatures in the mid-thirties, but a warming trend is expected as we head into the holiday weekend.

We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day, with a high near 59°.

Calm winds will be blowing out of the east around 5 mph.

Friday temperatures will increase a few degrees, sunny skies, with a high near 62° and light north winds.

Christmas Eve, you can expect sunny skies, with a high near 64°. North northwest winds between 3 and 5 mph.

Christmas Day is shaping up to be sunny, with a high near 65°.