13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022

13 First Alert Weather | Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022
The December 22, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Dec 22, 2022
Today's forecast is starting off cool with temperatures in the mid-thirties, but a warming trend is expected as we head into the holiday weekend.

We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day, with a high near 59°.

Calm winds will be blowing out of the east around 5 mph.

Friday temperatures will increase a few degrees, sunny skies, with a high near 62° and light north winds.

Christmas Eve, you can expect sunny skies, with a high near 64°. North northwest winds between 3 and 5 mph.

Christmas Day is shaping up to be sunny, with a high near 65°.

