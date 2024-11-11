Major Las Vegas employers holding career expo this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for new employment opportunities, West Coast Job Fairs will be hosting a career expo this Wednesday with major Las Vegas employers.

The event will take place at Boulevard Mall (3528 S Maryland Parkway) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Parking is free and event organizers said there will be a free door prize.

Who will be there?

More than 60 employers with more than 10,000 openings will be there, according to West Coast Job Fairs. Some of these employers are:

MGM Resorts International, Resorts World, Tao Group, Caesars Entertainment, Station Casinos, Harmon Hospital, Lotus Broadcasting, Western Group Packaging, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Genesis Group, Carothers Insurance, Lucky Silver Gaming, Westgate Resorts, Binion’s, Parking and Transportation Group, and more.

What else is on offer?

In addition to these job openings, West Coast Job Fairs said there will be a showcase of trade and technical schools, nursing and healthcare, gaming and bartending, and trucking and welding schools.

“Events like the Las Vegas Job Fair, connect Nevada’s talented workers with employers looking to hire. It’s a critical part of efforts to strengthen the local economy and improving quality of life” for local residents Event Manager Richard Berry said.

For more information, visit their website by clicking the link here.