Major employers holding North Las Vegas Career Expo on July 17

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking for new employment opportunities will have the chance to attend a career expo coming to North Las Vegas on July 17.

The North Las Vegas Career Expo will be held at Alexander Library at 1755 W. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many local, prominent companies and agencies will be present offering entry-level to senior-level positions.

EmployNV — the host of the expo — said local, prominent employers such as Caesars Entertainment, Walgreens, the North Las Vegas Police Department, Transdev, the Clark County School District, and the City of North Las Vegas will be there.

EmployNV North Las Vegas Career Expo 2024, hosted by EmployNV

They said some employers will be interviewing candidates on the spot.

If you are interested in attending, EmployNV said to pre-register for the event to save time at the door.

This is a free event open to the public. EmployNV said there is free parking available at the library.

Those looking for career preparations before the expo can also utilize the services of their nearest EmployNV Career Hub. There you can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals, and training.