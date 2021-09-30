Maintaining the momentum of Henderson's Water Street District

Supporting local businesses—that is what Henderson’s Chamber of Commerce did today… stopping by several businesses to celebrate just how far downtown Henderson, specifically Water Street, has come.

Water Street is a story 50-plus years in the making and it is finally coming into its own.

“People want to have a cool downtown,” said Robin Camacho, the GM of Sticks Tavern. “And so we always knew it was going to blow up. It was just a matter of when.”

It has got a small-town feel, and the city attracted restaurants to come down here with some redevelopment assistance. Which appears to be paying off.

“It’s like Las Vegas was 10 years ago at the beginning of everything before downtown blew up the way it has,” she said. “This has got that vibe now. So, people are walking around and very excited to be here.”

And the secret to success is simply keeping people on the streets.

“The key to foot traffic is businesses. More food and beverage, dining options,” said Tim Brooks, the co-owner and GM of Rainbow Club and Emerald Island casinos. “Lifeguard Arena’s here, so thing’s for people to do when they actually come to the Water Street District.”

Lifeguard Arena has really been the straw stirring the economic drink out here.

“We have a multi-million-dollar investment here at Lifeguard Arena, which has really been the turning point for many businesses over the years that have struggled to get to this point and then someone comes in—a big ‘anchor’ tenant, if you will, and the rest is history,” he said.

But Water Street has shown signs of life like this in the past, before it was stymied by the Great Recession.

“This time around, though, it really happened. All the stars aligned and it’s happening,” said Camacho.