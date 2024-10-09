Magician Murray SawChuck preserves Tropicana history as resort closes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas bids farewell to one of its most iconic landmarks, magician Murray SawChuck is ensuring that the Tropicana’s legacy lives on in a special way.

SawChuck, who performed at the Tropicana for 12 years, has preserved many pieces of its history, transforming them into unique works of art inside his home.

“This is Phyllis Diller’s stage costume from a July 4th show,” said SawChuck, holding up the glittering garment. “It’s incredibly heavy—about 45 pounds! It’s a piece of history that means so much to me.”

SawChuck wowed crowds at the Tropicana with his signature magic tricks for years. Now, with the property permanently closing its doors, he has shifted his focus to preserving its entertainment legacy.

His collection includes stage costumes, memorabilia, and other artifacts that highlight the history of the resort.

One of the pieces I’m proudest of is this luggage cart from the Tropicana. It probably went into every single hotel room over the years. It’s so well-built and represents an iconic piece of the hotel.

Another standout from his collection is a sign from the famous Club Tropicana, which came down during the show’s Cuban number. SawChuck estimates the sign is around 40 to 50 years old and holds memories of great acts like Siegfried and Roy, who launched their careers at the Tropicana.

For me, it’s about respecting our roots.

“If legends like Siegfried and Roy or Rodney Dangerfield hadn’t been here, I don’t know if I’d be doing what I’m doing today.”

The Tropicana officially closed earlier this year to make way for the Oakland Athletics' planned new stadium. With the resort’s era coming to an end, SawChuck’s collection stands as a tribute to the entertainers and legends who once graced its stage.

Sawchuck plans to celebrate the hotel's closure with family and friends at the MGM Grand, where they will watch the Tropicana's scheduled implosion.

“We’re going to have a great party with a DJ and a band,” said SawChuck. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and an exciting way to say goodbye.”

While the Tropicana's days are over, SawChuck said its pieces will always have a place in his home, keeping the magic of Las Vegas’ entertainment history alive.