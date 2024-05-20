Magician Mat Franco hosting donation drive with The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fifth year, magician Mat Franco is teaming up with The Animal Foundation to host a donation drive.

Franco adopted his dog, Gecko, from The Animal Foundation.

This year, the donation drive is online via an Amazon wishlist. You can look through the list here and see what items you would like to purchase and donate. Those items will then be delivered directly to The Animal Foundation.

Items include things like dog treats, cat food, heating pads, and toys.

If you purchase $20 worth of items, you can receive one complimentary ticket to see Franco's show at The LINQ. If someone purchases $40 worth of items, you can receive two complimentary tickets.

To claim those tickets, you can go to this form to attach a screenshot of your donation receipt and include the phone number where you would like to be contacted to receive your tickets.

There is a limit of two tickets per person per transaction and the promotion is available to Nevada residents only.