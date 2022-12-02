Magical Forest holiday attraction returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction is back for its 31st year.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a festive winter wonderland that features more than 2 million lights, decorated trees, rides, and food.

All of the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.

The Magical Forest is located at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets are $22. T

Ticket information and hours of operation for the Magical Forest can be found here.