Bill decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms passes in Nevada Senate Committee

Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 14:28:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Psychedelics" are one step closer to becoming legal in the state of Nevada.

Senate Bill 242 would legalize Psilocybin mushrooms — otherwise known as "Magic Mushrooms" — in therapeutic amounts.

On Thursday, SB242 passed with a 4-1 vote from the Nevada Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

If passed, the bill would put in place legal protections for those taking part in a study to evaluate the "Magic Mushrooms." The study would look at the benefits for people with conditions such as Depression, Anxiety and PTSD.

The bill still needs to pass the State Senate and Assembly, though as of Friday, no future hearings have been scheduled.

