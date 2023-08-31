Macy's opening small-format store in Las Vegas this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Macy's is downsizing the footprint of their stores as they look for new ways to expand across the country.

Last week, the company announced they are launching new small-format stores in four locations this fall. That includes Las Vegas, Boston, San Diego, and Highland, Indiana.

Macy's first introduced the concept in 2020 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. By the end of 2022, they had eight small-format locations there as well as Atlanta, St. Louis., and Chicago. Company officials said those locations will keep their name, "Market By Macy's", while the new small format stores will just be known as Macy's.

"We're thrilled by the success of our small-format stores and ongoing geographic expansion with our inaugural move into the Northeast and Western region," said Marc Mastronardo, Chief Stores Officer at Macy's. "As a growth vector for Macy's, Inc., small-format stores offer a curated shopping experience celebrating discovery and convenience. These stores optimize our physical store footprint and bring us closer to existing and desired customers while encouraging more frequent visits."

VIRTUAL TOUR: Take a walk through a small-format Macy's store

According to Macy's, a typical store is about 150,000 square feet while the small-format stores are around 30,000 square feet. The company states they're also looking to hire for the next locations. The Las Vegas store is scheduled to open in September