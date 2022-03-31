MacKenzie Scott donates more money to Las Vegas community with $1M gift to Habitat for Humanity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MacKenzie Scott is donating more money to the Las Vegas community.

The philanthropist has made a $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International, $1 million of which is going to the Las Vegas chapter. The nonprofit works to provide affordable housing to those in need.

“We are so grateful for Ms. Scott’s generous gift to Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, which allows us to provide more deserving families with new, affordable housing options through homeownership," said Executive Director Angela Phillips.

"Given the affordable housing shortage in Las Vegas, we hope this encourages our community to contribute and stand alongside Habitat to fulfill and align with our intended purpose of impacting our future and the families we serve in Las Vegas.”

Housing costs have been on the rise in Las Vegas.

During a recent Clark County Commissioner's meeting, District D Commissioner William McCurdy II said some of his constituents are being forced to move to weeklies and motels.

It's an issue 13 Action News is covering extensively. You can find our reports on ktnv.com/Housing.

Scott's latest donation comes after she made a $133.5 million donation to Communities In Schools last month — which brought $5 million to the nonprofit's Nevada chapter.

Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and helped build Amazon. Forbes estimates her net worth is around $47.5 billion.

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity on habitat.org.

