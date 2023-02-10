M Resorts introduces new robot security guard amid staff shortages in Las Vegas hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In his address on Wednesday, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill discussed using technology as a way to assist law enforcement during staff shortages.

Local hotels — such as the M Resort — have proven that McMahill's vision can become a reality for security efforts across the valley.

KTNV Meet M-Bot, the newest addition to the security team at M Resorts Las Vegas! KTNV's Abel Garcia got an closer look at the technology helping protect hotels across the valley on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Meet M-Bot, the newest member of M Resort's security team. It's an autonomous robot equipped with sensors and several cameras, programmed to cruise the entirety of M Resorts so other security members can see the property in real-time.

Catherine Gabriel, a local visiting M Resorts, was thrown off when she saw the large white object patrolling the property. “I was amazed when I saw this thing moving around the parking lot!"

KTNV “I was amazed when I saw this thing moving around the parking lot," M Resorts Las Vegas visitor Catherine Gabriel told KTNV on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.



M-Bot is the first of its kind at any resort or casino in the country, though resort employees, especially those in security, say this bot is helping fight crime.

“It gives us an extra body — or being, I guess you can say — to ensure our guests are safe,” Kevin Mounts, the Director of Security at M Resorts, said.

According to Mounts, M-Bot is programmed to patrol for 22 hours of the day and only needs a 2-hour break to charge. In case of an emergency, M-Bot is equipped with a button that contacts local authorities within minutes.

KTNV In case of an emergency, M-Bot is equipped with a red button that will contact local authorities within minutes. KTNV anchor Abel Garcia got a closer look at the newest member of M Resort's security team on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.



M-Bot is an example of a growing trend in using technology as electronic crime fighters, finding new and effective ways to stop criminals — something that is at the top of Sheriff McMahill's to-do list, as he stated in his address.

“This is where we are taking technology and merging it with policing and obtaining unbelievable results," McMahill said in his address. He also described a renewed commitment to surveillance cameras, license plate readers and facial recognition, during a time when Metro is severely short-staffed by about 300 unfilled, budgeted positions.

McMahill said, “I hope we can continue to use this technology to do things we have never been able to do previously.”