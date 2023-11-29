M Resort ready to break ground on $206 million resort expansion

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson will soon be even bigger.

On Wednesday, casino officials said they're planning to break ground on a $206 million expansion project on Dec. 11.

The project has been in the pipeline since last October. According to a press release, the project is expected to add 384 rooms as well as expanded meeting space and updated amenities. That would bring the resort's total number of rooms and suites to 774.

Casino officials are also expected to unveil renderings and further details about the expansion project and construction timeline on Dec. 11.

The resort first opened in 2009 and is estimated to cost $1 billion.