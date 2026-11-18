LAS VEGAS — The M&M's store that has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip is set to temporarily close later this month for a "major modernization project," ahead of its 30th anniversary, Mars, Incorporated announced Wednesday.

The store will close on Nov. 29 for renovations and is expected to reopen in 2027. Don't worry, though — a temporary M&M's retail location will open just a few doors down on Dec. 6.

The new "state-of-the-art space" will be more modern and visually appealing to guests, the company said, adding that it will be a "top-to-bottom renovation."

"Las Vegas is one of the world's most iconic destinations for entertainment and extraordinary experiences, making it the perfect place to showcase the future of M&M'S retail," M&M's Stores global general manager Richard Childs said. "As we approach 30 years on the strip, we are taking our flagship experience to an entire new level. This transformation is about creating a bold, immersive destination that captures the energy of Las Vegas, brings the magic of M&M'S to life, and sets a new global standard for how guests experience our brand."