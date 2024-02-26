LVMPD's Cruisin' with the Cops: A day of fun and community bonding at the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From racing go-karts to riding roller coasters, Vegas locals had the chance to hang out with members of the Metro Police Department at the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix on Sunday. Community members from across the valley were invited to the event by the LVMPD.

"This is my first time here, and I'm having so much fun," said a little girl attending the event.

Sunday's event marked the third year Metro officers ditched their patrol cars for a new set of wheels for the annual Cruisin' with the Cops event.

"We have a goal of little kids within the community having this memory 15-20 years down the road when they are a lot older when they raced police officers at the mini grand prix," said Capt. Esmeralda Boveda of the Metro Police Department.

The first 100 people got in for free to today's event, which was open to kids and adults of all ages.

"It's nice for them to interact with the police and all the event stuff going on so I'm glad I came and I'm enjoying myself," said Tiffany Capers, who brought her son and daughter.

"It makes me feel special. Everybody should feel special that they took time out of their day to organize this, put this together, and let us know what they thought about us," Capers added

Thrilled to be able to interact with Metro, it was a day to remember.

For more information on community events hosted by Metro, visit their website.