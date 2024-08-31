LVMPD will be cracking down on impaired driving during Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Labor Day officially marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days on the road. It's a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of traffic deaths rises.

According to the Road Equity Alliance Project, August has been the deadliest month with 17 people having lost their lives on our roadways.

Road Equity Alliance Project said that since Memorial Day, 44 people have died on our roadways in Clark County, which is down from the previous year.

“It is very sad, we should all pay attention and look after each other," said Maria Ward, who is visiting from North Carolina.

Ward said this will be her second visit to Las Vegas and is excited to spend the holiday weekend here.

“Vegas has been fun so far," Ward said.

During her stay here, she's been moving around in Ubers or taxis, which she said helps her stay safe while she has fun — especially after noticing a few drivers breaking traffic laws.

"People absolutely ignore the lights and just kept going," Ward said.

Other valley drivers and visitors said they have also seen many traffic violations.

“I see crashes all the time," said Jale Peterson, who recently moved to Las Vegas. "Getting on the road can be a little sketchy definitely.”

“They just all over the place like people just in and out of traffic, they don’t care about the speed limit, they don’t care who is beside them, in front of them," said Briana Knotts, who is visiting.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 100 deadly crashes have been reported in 2024 so far, with three deaths being reported back-to-back on August 29.

🛑 3 FATAL COLLISIONS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS 🛑



Las Vegas, what are we doing? THREE FATAL COLLISIONS in LESS THAN 24 HOURS! We’ve hit 100 FATALITIES in 2024, and it’s only August. Families are losing their loved ones because of selfish, preventable actions. pic.twitter.com/D7g2CXeO7B — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 31, 2024

"That sounds like what I am seeing on the roads," Peterson said.

With the holiday weekend here, LVMPD will be working overtime to make sure all drivers are safe.

LVMPD is launching its first-ever super DUI blitz from Friday to Monday, which means all 10 area commands will help crack down on impaired drivers.

"Please get an Uber, just be safe," Ward said.

From now, until September 2, 2024, Uber customers can use the code "RIDESAFE" to get 25% off two rides.