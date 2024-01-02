LVMPD to release details in officer-involved shooting that killed armed suspect near Charleston, Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they will provide more information on an officer-involved shooting that happened late last year near Charleston and Rancho.

Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin is said to provide a briefing at headquarters around 4:30 p.m.

Police said they had been investigating since 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 28 after officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Police said they located the vehicle in a drive-thru lane and initiated a "high-risk stop."

"More crime has been happening since ever before," said an employee of a nearby business. "It was pretty scary."

According to police, the suspect fled on foot through the passenger side door to the 1700 block of West Charleston Boulevard. The suspect then produced a firearm, causing officers to discharge their weapons.

Medical arrived and said the suspect died at the scene. The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

"This is the 10th officer-involved shooting of 2023," LVMPD noted in a release.

Officers Joseph Bringhurst and Richard Rivera are now on administrative leave as the investigation continues.