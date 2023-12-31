LVPMD identifies officers who shot, killed armed car thief Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police released the identities of the two officers who shot and killed a man who was accused of stealing a car last week.

Officers Joesph Bringhurst and Richard Rivera are now on administrative leave as the investigation into the December 28 deadly officer involved shooting on West Charleston Boulevard continues.

Officer Bringhurst is 33 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2018. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command. Officer Rivera is 28 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017.