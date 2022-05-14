LVMPD searching for 3 men following downtown fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department detectives search for three men following a fire in downtown Las Vegas.

Metro police said in a press release they are searching for three men with the following descriptions:

Black male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

White male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a red and blue bandana, print hoodie, gray shirt with “DKN,” and carrying a gray backpack.

White male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, tan pants, and black shoes.

Additional details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.