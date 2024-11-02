LVMPD need your help identifying suspects of robbery with a deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, Oct. 13, suspects entered a business near the 4000 block of Meadows Lane, picked up several items of merchandise, and fled the scene of the crime. Police are now asking for your help in identifying these individuals.

The suspects fled the business after threatening the employee with a weapon.

The four descriptions of the suspects are:

Hispanic male adult, 30-40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, medium build, black hat, black baggy clothing, tattoos on arm & face

Hispanic female adult, 30-40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, medium build, black & white plaid shirt, black leggings

Hispanic female adult, 16-17 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, thin build, dyed red and black hair, black crop top, gray sweatpants with lettering on the back

Hispanic female adult, 16-17 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, thin build, black hair, black clothing

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit here.

