LVMPD: Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crashing into SUV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. of a crash at Rainbow Boulevard and Sobb Avenue.

Police say preliminary details show a traffic collision occurred in the southbound Rainbow lanes, south of the intersection, between a motorcycle and a Nissan SUV.

It appears the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into the back of the SUV, according to police.

The driver of the motorcyclist, an adult male, and two occupants in the SUV, an adult female and a 7-year-old girl, were transported to University Medical Center Trauma.

Police say the motorcyclist's injuries are life-threatening and the mother and daughter who were in the SUV have minor injuries.

Rainbow Boulevard is closed in both directions from Post Road to Patrick Lane.

TRAFFIC CAMERA OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

