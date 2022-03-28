LVMPD Foundation to host Easter events, officers look to build relationships with community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers across the valley want to let loose and connect with the communities they serve.

Throughout the month of April, the LVMPD Foundation will be hosting Easter events with music and fun giveaways.

The events are part of their community engagement initiative which was created to improve relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.

“This is not something they get to do every day. Normally they’re in their patrol car is looking for bad guys and trying to keep us all safe but when it comes to these community engagement events they have the opportunity to do something different. It's about having events with youth and get to know them and have fun," said Tom Kovach, the executive director for the LVMPD Foundation

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation has sourced and purchased $30,000 for 2,000 Easter baskets, 21,500 plastic eggs, and 35,000 units of candy for law enforcement to distribute to more than 6,900 children at multiple Easter events during April.

The LVMPD Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to support and supplement Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department programs and initiatives.

This is the first year that the LVMPD Foundation sourced and purchased all the holiday supplies thanks to contributions from our community partners.

The 10 LVMPD area commands will distribute the Easter goodies throughout Las Vegas in their corresponding neighborhoods, April 9th to the 16th.

Area Command Distribution Schedule:

Northeast - Saturday, April 9 @ 10 am, J. Eberling

Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, 89156

Downtown – Monday, April 11 @ 1:00 pm, D. Stride

The Ridges Apartments, 6340 E Charleston, Las Vegas, 89110

South Central – Thursday, April 14 @ 11:00 am, K. Garrett

Boys & Girls Club, 920 Cottage Grove, Las Vegas, 89119

Northwest – Thursday, April 14 @ 11:00 am, H. Straif

Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, 89131

Summerlin – Thursday, April 14 @ 3:00 pm – D. Brooks

Woofster Family Park, 1600 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas, 89128

South Central – Saturday, April 16 @ TBD, K. Garrett

Paradise Park, 4775 S McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, 89121

Northeast – Saturday, April 16 @ 9:00 am, J. Eberling

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, Las Vegas, 89115

Southeast – Saturday, April 16 @ 10:00 am, M. Arnold

Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas, 89121

Convention Center – Saturday, April 16 @ 11:00 am, J. Chino

International Villas Apartments, 4630 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, 89109

Bolden – Saturday, April 16 @ 9:00 am, S. Ward

Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, 89108