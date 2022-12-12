LVMPD: Driver hits man laying under a blanket while driving in a parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a driver ran over a man under a blanket when driving Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the strip at 3828 Hazelwood Street around 8:23 a.m.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot toward the south exit of the complex. A male was lying under a blanket near a dumpster.

A collision occurred when the right tires of the Ford ran over the blanket and the male according to police.

"The male sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center by ambulance, where he remains in critical condition," police said. Furthermore, the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show any indication of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.