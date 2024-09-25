LVMPD data shows a decrease in car thefts in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cases of car theft here in the valley are on a downward trend.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department's data showed that last year this time of year, there were nearly 11,000 incidents. This year, that number is just over 7,600 — making it a nearly 30 percent decrease overall.

In fact, car thefts is down across the board among every part of LVMPD's jurisdiction — from Summerlin to the Southwest Valley and all areas in between.

However, there is still one area of concern. Northeast Las Vegas is seeing the highest numbers. The area has nearly a thousand thefts reported this year so far.

Although there is an overall decrease in thefts, police are still reminding locals to stay alert and keep our cars safe.

Here are some reminders:

