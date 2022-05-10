Watch
LVCVA sponsorship deal for Formula One to cost taxpayers up to $19,500,000

John Locher/AP
A screen show Charles Leclerc driving a Ferrari, during a news conference announcing a 2023 Formula One Grand Prix auto race to be held in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors approved a three year sponsorship deal for the annual Formula One Grand Prix happening next year.

The agenda said that it will cost taxpayers approximately $19,500,000 every year.

LVCVA said they will also provide following services for with the sponsorship agreement:

  • Public safety and security services, including the operation of a multi-agency event control facility .
  • Fire and medical emergency services.
  • Medical center and equipment access.
  • Marketing support on LVCVA-owned assets such as billboards and public transport screens, digital channels, and partner platforms.
  • Assistance in acquiring spaces for race circuit element construction.
  • Use of available space at the Las Vegas Convention Center for operational, storage and other event-related purposes.
  • Access to and use of the LVCVA’s special events volunteer program.
