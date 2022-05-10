LVCVA sponsorship deal for Formula One to cost taxpayers up to $19,500,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors approved a three year sponsorship deal for the annual Formula One Grand Prix happening next year.
LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX: Formula 1 announces 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, 3-year contract with Las Vegas
The agenda said that it will cost taxpayers approximately $19,500,000 every year.
LVCVA said they will also provide following services for with the sponsorship agreement:
- Public safety and security services, including the operation of a multi-agency event control facility .
- Fire and medical emergency services.
- Medical center and equipment access.
- Marketing support on LVCVA-owned assets such as billboards and public transport screens, digital channels, and partner platforms.
- Assistance in acquiring spaces for race circuit element construction.
- Use of available space at the Las Vegas Convention Center for operational, storage and other event-related purposes.
- Access to and use of the LVCVA’s special events volunteer program.