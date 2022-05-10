LVCVA sponsorship deal for Formula One to cost taxpayers up to $19,500,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors approved a three year sponsorship deal for the annual Formula One Grand Prix happening next year.

The agenda said that it will cost taxpayers approximately $19,500,000 every year.

LVCVA said they will also provide following services for with the sponsorship agreement: