LVCVA leadership says F1 made November historic, Super Bowl set to be a hit

The CEO of LVCVA spoke on big sports events Las Vegas will see, such as the first Super Bowl to be held at Allegiant Stadium and Formula 1's second year.
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jan 08, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The main focus for Super Bowl LVIII is to put on a successful event.

Steve Hill, the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, says the event is set to be a hit.

"We're excited," Hill said. "You get a little nervous. It's five or six weeks out. I want to make sure everything's perfect. We're confident that it is going to be the best experience around the Super Bowl that the NFL has seen."

The big game is set for Feb. 11 inside Allegiant Stadium. After a packed weekend at last year's Formula 1, many are ready to recapture the magic from November's event.

Hill said the race performed better than expected.

"I think very clearly, the Formula One event itself performed better than expected," he said. "It was a spectacular event, and the financial and fiscal benefits were the best we've ever seen. It turned November into one of the best months in the history of the city."

This year's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for November 21 to 23.

