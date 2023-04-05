LVCVA K-9 unit to welcome two additions to bomb-sniffing team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is welcoming two new K-9 officers to their unit.

The LVCVA is welcoming Bear and Reba to the bomb-sniffing team. The K-9 team consists of four members. The unit aims to keep visitors and employees of the Las Vegas Convention Center safe.

The K-9 team is taught various methods of detecting explosives.

On Wednesday, the LVCVA K-9 unit is holding a demonstration at the convention center. During this demonstration, the K-9 handlers will hide scents for the dogs to "find" throughout designated areas for the dogs to show their skills.

KTNV plans to attend the demonstration. We ill provide up-to-date information when the demonstration commences.